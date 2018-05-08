The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) recently honoured sales rep John Patricelli of Sutton Centre Realty in Burnaby with the 2017 Realtors Care Award for his dedication to helping at-risk youth.

In 2016, Patricelli established the Camp Choice B.C. program that helps teach young people how to become leaders, achieve their goals and live positive lives. Each year the program gives approximately 50 at-risk youth from communities across B.C. the opportunity to just be kids for a week at camp and to gain confidence and learn leadership skills in a supportive environment.

The program also ensures those who attend the camp continue to receive support they need when they go back into their communities.

“After experiencing a challenging adolescence, John dedicated himself to improving the lives of teens facing challenges. He shares his experiences with at-risk teenagers to help them make positive decisions in their lives,” says Phil Moore, REBGV president. “He’s a dedicated Realtor and community builder.”

Patricelli also works with the Vancouver Police Department to speak regularly at local high schools and share his experiences about overcoming his challenging past.