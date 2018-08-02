Mississauga-based Exit Realty Corp. International has appointed John Packes to the position of chief technology officer, overseeing the company’s technology and programming teams.

Packes has been in the technology and innovation space since 1998, working with major corporations, the company says. In the past decade he founded three technology innovation and production companies serving Fortune 100 and 500 clients. He was an inventor on more than 60 U.S. and international patents.

“In his new role, John will focus on building Exit’s technology infrastructure to ensure that Exit’s associates have the tools they need to enhance their business now and in the future,” says company CEO Tami Bonnell.

Packes says, “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our team to shape the future of Exit technology. We have the formula, the vision, the leadership and we’re about to enter a new phase of game-changing technology to drive Exit to the top.”