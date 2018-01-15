Brantford, Ont. Realtor John Oddi was recently awarded the Patrick J. Harvey Memorial Award for outstanding contribution to the Brantford Regional Real Estate Association, organized real estate and the local community. He received the award at the BRREA 75th Anniversary celebration in December.

Oddi has been a member of BRREA since the 1985 and has served as president of the association for three separate terms. He currently sits as a provincial director on the Ontario Real Estate Association and is chair of Government Relations.

The Patrick J. Harvey award is named after one of BRREA’s founding brokers and has only been awarded three times.