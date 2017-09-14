JLL is now offering property management services in Canada.

“The introduction of property management services is in line with our vision of becoming a key player in the Canadian commercial real estate industry,” says Brett Miller, CEO, JLL Canada. The Canadian team will help owners and investors to reduce risk, operating costs and occupant turnover by applying “global best practices, proven engineering capabilities and the latest technology tools in property management,” the company says.

“Along with our highly collaborative culture, our clients will benefit from lower operating costs and increased asset value,” says Ron Fiell, vice president of JLL’s Property Management Group. “The property management industry is highly competitive and JLL’s management platform offers a level of service and customization that many national and regional firms cannot.”

The group will be led by Fiell, who is based in the JLL Calgary office, with practice leads in each city and region providing service with local expertise.