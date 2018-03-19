JLL expands reach into Quebec with acquisition of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton division

JLL is acquiring the real estate valuation and advisory division of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton.

The largest accounting firm in Quebec, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton has been operating for 30 years in Quebec. Sixteen professionals, including chartered appraisers, will now join JLL’s Montreal office.

Frédéric Labrie will lead the valuation and advisory platform in Montreal with oversight from an executive committee comprised of Brett Miller, Benoît Egan and Donald Prévost. The group will be closely aligned with JLL Canada’s existing valuation and advisory practice in Toronto, and together both teams will help develop a national strategy, the company says. Sylvain Bernèche, a former, and now returning JLL broker, will join the Capital Markets Team in Montreal.

The four senior professionals collectively bring more than 100 years of experience to JLL with specialization in real estate portfolios, senior housing, market studies, special-use properties and litigation, the company says.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategic direction to continue developing our national service platform,” says Brett Miller, CEO of JLL Canada. “These highly respected market leaders joining our team will help JLL bring added value to our clients, while expanding our reach in the province of Quebec and tapping into additional industries.”

The transaction includes a long-term strategic partnership between RCGT and JLL, with the signing of mutual service agreements. JLL benefits from RCGT’s advisory services, while JLL becomes an important strategic partner to RCGT, the company says.

The transaction “allows us to improve our capacity and commitment to respond to our clients’ needs, both today and in the future,” says Emilio Imbriglio, president and CEO of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton. “This also ensures the continued prosperity of the division while our clients continue to benefit from enhanced professional services, technology and research.”