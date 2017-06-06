JLL Canada appoints Peter Zorbas as EVP for Prairie Region

JLL recently appointed Peter Zorbas to lead the firm’s Capital Markets platform in the Prairie region. Zorbas joins the team as an executive vice president and will be based out of JLL’s Calgary office.

He will be responsible for broadening the firm’s service offerings including origination and execution of investment transactions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Prior to joining JLL, Zorbas was a partner at Brookfield Financial and has also worked for a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm.

He has more than 14 years of commercial real estate experience.