JLL adds six practice leads in Edmonton and Montreal

JLL has added six professionals to its capital markets and industrial teams across Canada.

Alison Chave has joined as vice president and practice lead for national debt brokerage and advisory services and will be based in Montreal. She brings several years of experience and will be responsible for providing real estate debt advisory and securing innovative financing solutions for all asset types nationally.

Adam Kilburn, Terry Kilburn and Keegan Bal have joined the Edmonton capital markets team to provide advisory and transaction services to clients in Edmonton and across Western Canada. Adam Kilburn joined as senior vice president and practice lead of the capital markets platform in Edmonton and will be supported by Terry Kilburn and Bal, who are experts in underwriting and valuation services, the company says.

The industrial team has been strengthened with the addition of Brandon Allen and Paul Fischlin, both as vice presidents. They will provide advisory services and execute industrial lease and sale transactions on behalf of clients in Montreal.