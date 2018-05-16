Jim Saunders, an associate with Re/Max Real Estate Lethbridge, has been named the 15th chair of the Board of Governors of the Alberta Real Estate Foundation.

Saunders was first appointed to the board in 2015 by the Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA). As a past president and long-term director of AREA, he has been watching the foundation evolve since its inception in 1992.

“As a practicing Realtor, both my clients and I have benefitted from many of the resources made available to buyers, sellers and investors,” he says. “These resources were the direct results of AREF’s funding initiatives.”

In 1983, the year he was first licensed, Saunders was awarded the Rookie of the Year by the Lethbridge Real Estate Board. Thirty-five years later, he has been recognized through membership of the Re/Max Platinum Club and the Re/Max Hall of Fame. Early in his career he began volunteering on various industry committees and participating at the local, provincial and national levels. He is a past president of the Lethbridge and District Association of Realtors and AREA and has also served with the Real Estate Council of Alberta and CREA.

“With the rapidly changing landscape in Alberta – politically, technologically, economically and environmentally – we need to make sure we are focussed on making a difference where it matters most to Albertans,” Saunders says. “My previous board experiences have taught me the importance of not just maintaining the focus of the organization, but continually redefining the goals.”

He says, “The foundation is in a strong fiscal position going into 2018 and 2019, with substantial funds available both from investment earnings and trust fund income. Coupled with an experienced, dedicated staff and an enthusiastic Board of Governors, we are aligned to make things happen in our communities.”