Broker of record Jessica Puddicombe and property designer Alton Puddicombe recently acquired ownership of Coldwell Banker Battle River Realty in Camrose, Alta. The Puddicombes become sole owners of the brokerage, succeeding former owners Dennis Johnson and Gerry Davis, who will both remain with the company in a sales capacity.

Jessica has been with the brokerage for over three years and her husband Alton joins as a sales representative. Prior to joining the brokerage in 2015, Jessica held management and counselling roles at the Camrose Women’s Shelter and was formerly the owner/operator of a livestock farm operation.

Alton has extensive knowledge of the diverse construction processes of commercial and residential design, gained as a Certified Engineering Technologist, the company says. His background includes design leadership roles in manufacturing businesses, partner in a family grain farm operation and extensive experience in a number of community-based organizations, including Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

“Alton and I are thrilled to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Jessica. “Since joining Coldwell Banker Battle River Realty three years ago, I’ve been impressed with the wealth of knowledge Gerry and Dennis have acquired during 40 years in business. This is the type of longevity we aspire to, as we distinguish Coldwell Banker as a leading light in the Camrose market.”

