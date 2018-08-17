Jeff Stern of Re/Max Performance Realty in Winnipeg, was presented with the 2017 CMHC/MREA Distinguished Realtor Award. Stern is chair of the MREA Shelter Foundation. He is also a member of the Re/Max Hall of Fame.

“Jeff is also a tenacious volunteer and contributor to the real estate profession. He has served on numerous task forces and education committees. Jeff has been an instructor with the Manitoba Real Estate Association since 2014 and his extensive knowledge is a remarkable asset to his students and the education program,” said CMHC’s Lynn Power when she presented the award.

“Jeff is also the administer the Facebook group, A Day in The Life of a Realtor, which is a tremendous resource of information, referrals, camaraderie and comic relief for agents.

“His long-time career experiences and knowledge are invaluable. Jeff constantly strives to impress upon his peers the values of integrity, self-policing, policy and in conducting ourselves as true professionals representing our industry. He is an asset to the forum and the industry,” said Power.

Stern has been in the real estate profession for 27 years.