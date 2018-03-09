Jeff Nethercott new president of London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors

Jeff Nethercott will serve as president of The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) in 2018. Nethercott is the broker of record/owner of Royal LePage Triland Community Realty. He has been a Realtor with LSTAR since 2007.

“Last year was an unprecedented year for real estate across the region,” he says. “There are many initiatives in the pipeline at LSTAR as we focus on strengthening our business and community partnerships to enhance the services we provide to the consumers and communities in London and St. Thomas.”

Nethercott took a lead role as a member of the inaugural Board of Governors for the Ontario Collective, a group of 13 real estate boards and associations across Ontario focused on delivering data, tools and technology to support over 5,000 Realtors, including LSTAR members. The association was part of the collective’s first phase launch of an enhanced regional MLS system in October 2017.