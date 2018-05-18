Jay Miller Real Estate in Newmarket, Ont. has joined the Aventure Realty Network. Broker/owner Jay Miller and his team of sales professionals “bring a strong history of achievement and customer satisfaction to Aventure,” says network president Bernie Vogt.

In operation since 2013, the Jay Miller Team was recognized as the No. 1 selling team in York Region in 2015 and 2016, he says. “The addition of this highly regarded brokerage to Aventure’s family of leading independent companies strengthens the network’s proven referral platform and expands the members’ reach into this important market.”