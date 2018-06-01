James Palanio of Penticton, B.C. has been elected 2018-2019 president of The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA).

“This has been a period of significant change in our profession. We will be employing a collaborative and cohesive approach to enhance Realtors’ ability to continue to serve the best interests of their clients,” says Palanio.

Licensed since 2002, he is an associate broker with Royal Lepage Locations West Realty in Penticton. He has served as a director at BCREA for six years and at the South Okanagan Real Estate Board for six years, as well as serving on numerous committees.

Joining Palanio as officers of the association are president-elect Michael Trites of Royal LePage Northstar Realty in South Surrey and White Rock, past president Jim Stewart of 460 Realty in Nanaimo and CEO Darlene Hyde.

New Realtor directors are Anthony Bastiaanssen (Kelowna), Dan Morrison (North Vancouver) and Katherine Rutherford (Kamloops). Joining the board as a new public director is Kam Raman.

Returning Realtor directors are Ray Harris (Port Coquitlam), Kyle Hislop (Chilliwack) and Cory Raven (Vancouver). The returning public director is Mark Sakai.