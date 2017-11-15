Century 21 Masters is now open in St. Albert, Alta. Broker and co-owner James Mabey, who is also the chair of the Realtors Association of Edmonton, joined Realty Executives five years ago with partner Dave Malko, who had been with the brand for 15 years. When the franchise agreement was up for renewal this year, they moved to Century 21.

“We knew that a change was coming,” Mabey says. “So, we gathered all 46 of our agents and asked them what they wanted. We heard loud and clear that they wanted a name with international reach and iconic roots in Canada. As I explored my options, it became clear that the value proposition from Century 21 is unmatched.”

Century 21 Canada EVP Brian Rushton says, “We now have two well-established offices in the St. Albert market. We look forward to helping both franchises grow and become the No. 1 name in the area. This opening also enhances our presence in the overall Edmonton market.”

The brokerage held a grand opening in conjunction with their annual fall event where they collect toys and food for the St. Albert Kinette’s Christmas Hamper program.