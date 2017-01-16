James Mabey becomes chair of Realtors Association of Edmonton

James Mabey has assumed the role of chair of the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

He is the broker/owner of Realty Executives Masters. He joined the real estate industry in 2005 and was licensed as a broker in 2007.

In 2013, Mabey was the recipient of the first ever Broker/Manager Leadership Award from the Realtor Association of Edmonton.

Mabey also served as a director and past chair of HIV Edmonton from 2008 to 2014, and was the recipient of the Bob Mills Leadership Award for his work there. He was also a top fundraiser for the AIDS Walk for Life Edmonton.

The other members of the association’s Board of Directors include chair elect Darcy Torhjelm; past chair Steve Sedgwick; vice chair Lindsay Carlson; and John Carle, Michael Brodrick, Brad Woodward, Kathy Schmidt and Tom Shearer.

