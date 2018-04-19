Jackie Peifer and her team have joined Re/Max Aboutowne Realty in Oakville, Ont. Their trading areas include Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Hamilton, Mississauga, Toronto and the surrounding areas.

Peifer has been a licensed, full-time agent for nearly 30 years, starting as an individual and forming her team in 2004. She has ranked in the top one per cent nationally with Royal LePage for the last 10 years and is the recipient of multiple awards.

Peifer has known Claudia DiPaola, the owner of Re/Max Aboutowne for nearly 20 years and says she respects DiPaola’s professionalism, determination and drive to see all her agents succeed.