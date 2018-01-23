Jack Loft inducted as Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington president

Jack Loft, a broker with Re/Max Escarpment Realty, has been inducted as president of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) for 2018.

Loft has been a member of the association since 2004. He was first elected to the RAHB Board of Directors in 2015 and takes on the role of president after serving as president-elect (2017), vice president (2016) and as chair of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee. He has also served on various other RAHB committees and task forces.

Joining him on RAHB’s 2018 Board of Directors are: Bob Van de Vrande, president-elect; Lou Piriano, immediate past president; and directors Ann Forbes Arndt, Nikola Bucalo, Kathy Della-Nebbia, Ralph Frisina, Paul Hammond, Stephanie Pinet, Diane Price and Richard Weima.