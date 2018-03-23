Ivanhoé Cambridge recently appointed Nathalie Palladitcheff as president of Ivanhoé Cambridge and Alfonso Graceffa as head of business units. Both will report to Daniel Fournier, chairman and CEO of Ivanhoé Cambridge.

“Nathalie has made a significant contribution to the transformation of Ivanhoé Cambridge,” says Fournier. “As president of Otéra Capital since 2012, Alfonso was instrumental in delivering strong results year after year, all while refocusing the company’s activities with strong governance rules and business practices. Together, they will play a strong part in developing the talent we need and in executing on the business priorities we have identified to meet the returns expected by our shareholders.”

Palladitcheff has more than 25 years of experience in finance and real estate. She joined Ivanhoé Cambridge in April 2015 as EVP and CFO. She has also been responsible for financing and strategic planning, in addition to heading the company’s IT and Human Resources departments.

Graceffa will remain president and CEO of Otéra Capital. The company says he has implemented a growth strategy that led to significant value-creation over the years, which enabled Otéra Capital to outperform its index.

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in real estate properties, projects and companies. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the company holds interests in more than 1,000 buildings, primarily in the residential, office, retail and logistics real estate sectors. The company held more than $60 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2017. It is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.