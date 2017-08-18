Manitoba Tipi Mitawa, a non-profit organization established by the Manitoba Real Estate Association (MREA) and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, recently received government funding to provide up to $540,000 to 10 households, which will be used to help Indigenous families transition to home ownership.

“Today’s announcement will allow more Indigenous families to realize the dream of homeownership,” says Harry DeLeeuw, co-chair, Manitoba Tipi Mitawa (MTM). “When we help families realize this dream, we contribute to building stability and vibrancy in our communities and neighbourhoods for generations to come.”

“Eight years ago, we purchased our first home through the MTM program. Prior to that we had lived in apartments, getting by, establishing our careers while raising a family,” say homeowners Neil and Kimb Williams in a news release. “The MTM program was more than a dream come true; it changed our lives, gave us a sense of ownership, pride and budgeting skills. It gave us the ability to secure our children’s futures. Our home has also become the place that our extended family gathers for holidays, special occasions and care.”

David Salvatore, MREA’s CEO, said at the funding announcement event, “By providing financial literacy and home ownership education, and down payment assistance, Manitoba Tipi Mitawa provides a hand up that enables low-to-moderate income Indigenous families to attain home ownership. Ten Indigenous families will gain stability by residing in the neighbourhood of their choosing.

“And these same 10 Indigenous families will be provided with a foundation for financial stability. Some of our Manitoba Tipi Mitawa families have already realized over $30,000 in home equity growth,” Salvatore said.

Funding for the project was provided through the federal-provincial Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) agreement. In 2016, the governments of Canada and Manitoba announced an expanded commitment to the IAH agreement, representing almost $90 million over two years.