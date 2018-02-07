As the Toronto Real Estate Board seeks leave to appeal a Competition Tribunal decision that would require it to release sold and other data to online real estate firms, a website and marketing company says it is the first company to release sold information for individual agents, brokerages and corporation website platforms.

“Increasing the availability of information online is the clear direction of the industry,” says Dmitri Pritsker, director of operations of InCom Web and E-Marketing Solutions. “We quickly adapted to this trend to enable Realtors to generate more leads by being the first company to make TREB sold data information available.”

While TREB is not providing sold data as it appeals the most recent court decision, InCom has “our own database of sold listings that we have collected through the years and we are using that for the time being until TREB officially releases their database,” says Pritsker.

InCom says it has generated nearly four million leads to almost 10,000 clients in five different countries. The company says it “offers a true all-in-one online marketing platform specifically designed for the real estate industry.”

The company’s tools “focus on maximizing lead conversion while minimizing the amount of work Realtors have to do manually,” the company says. Features include lead generation and capturing tools, built-in SEO tools, CRM, an automated drip email marketing system, CREA DDF and IDX and social media integration.