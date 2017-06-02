Planitar, the creator of iGuide, a platform for capturing, processing and hosting immersive 3D virtual home tours and detailed property information, recently introduced iGuide VR. It enables users of Premium iGuide packages to immediately upgrade to the latest release.

“We recognized the growing demand for headset enabled real estate content and developed a VR experience that benefits from floor plan navigation, the hallmark of the iGuide.” says Kevin Klages, co-founder at iGuide.

Cliff Rego, broker of record at Rego Realty in Cambridge, Ont. recently previewed the iGuide VR technology and will be introducing it as a brand building program for his marketplace, says a news release from the company.

“iGuide VR offers a new level of experience for searchers and prospective home buyers. We view this technology as a way to capture mind and market share in unconventional and overlooked ways.”