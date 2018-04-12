By Adam Linden

Many of my condo clients weren’t happy with the drab, cold and unwelcoming concrete slabs – aka balconies – hanging off their bedrooms and living rooms. They felt like the balcony was wasted space that detracted from their efforts to establish their style and taste throughout the interior.

Having an enjoyable and visually appealing outdoor space is as important to every urban dwelling condo owner as it is to suburbanites. It increases enjoyment and quality of life. Perhaps more importantly, from a Realtor’s perspective, it can increase market appeal for your client’s condo. That means a faster sale, for more money.

Adding high-quality outdoor flooring is one of the quickest, easiest and most effective ways to instantly boost the esthetic appeal of a condo balcony. Here are five ways outdoor flooring can increase visual and market value.

Better view:

We already know that a city, lake or park view is a desirable asset that increases enjoyment and market value. Step back a moment, literally, into the living room of any condo client. What does your eye register just this side of that exterior image? You see the balcony and its floor. Outdoor flooring enhances any view from the inside looking out. It makes the total living space look warm, finished, and inviting.

More space:

Having the right outdoor solution creates a whole new room. It’s square footage the homeowner may never have realized they had. What condo owner doesn’t desire more space? Outdoor flooring creates a beautiful new outdoor oasis that simply makes the unit feel bigger. When potential buyers come looking for a new condo to call home, they’ll perceive more value in the condo that offers a balcony finished with the right outdoor flooring.

Low maintenance:

Condo owners are attracted to the lifestyle at least in part due to the lower maintenance when compared to single-family home ownership. With open-profile, interlocking types of outdoor flooring deck tiles, water and small debris fall through and are washed away, leaving the floor surface cleaner, drier and more accessible more often. Outdoor flooring products made of wood do require limited maintenance, especially to protect against the UV rays in the sun. Otherwise, the cleaning approach already employed on interior floors is all that’s needed for other types of outdoor flooring: the occasional sweep, vacuum or damp mop.

Rule friendly:

While the homeowner has exclusive use of their balcony, the balcony itself is considered an exclusive use common element. That means it forms part of the overall building envelope. A professionally installed modular deck tile system adds increased protection to both the balcony surface and building envelope, which is a benefit for the suite owner and the condo corporation or strata council. Because it is a floating floor, not affixed to the balcony surface, railing or building walls, it does not contravene bylaws or rules. And it is an additional protective layer on the balcony surface. More protection means less strain on the reserve fund and maintenance budget, helping to keep maintenance fees lower.

Selling feature:

If the kitchen sells the house, then a clean rich-looking and professionally installed balcony floor sells the condo. If home staging of the interior is key to a quick and competitive sale, a beautiful outdoor floor system will help you attract more buyers willing to pay more money. It will also give investors the ability to attract better tenants by providing them with the added value of a clean and safe outdoor experience without having to leave home.

In my search for the perfect solution for my clients, I discovered very few truly high-quality options, but I was so taken by industry pioneer Kandy Outdoor Flooring that I joined their team. They have a fully supported and superior quality solution that’s easy for the client to understand and implement.