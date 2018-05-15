HomeLife is refreshing its logo to appeal to the latest generation of buyers and sellers and beyond, the company says.

“We wanted to maintain the high-end feel of our logo while ensuring this latest evolution would still feel familiar to our members and their clients,” says director of marketing Adam Price.

The new logo comes after months of extensive research and development leading up to its debut at HomeLife’s 2018 conference and awards gala. “The reveal was an incredible success with many HomeLife members wishing to put it to use immediately,” says Price. The company says the current logo will be phased out by HomeLife’s 35th anniversary in 2020.

“Our brand has continued to successfully evolve over its 33-year history,” says HomeLife founder and CEO Andrew Cimerman. “We keep pace with current trends and are very good at predicting emerging trends both in our marketing programs and branding. This new logo is a fantastic example of that.”