Despite some thunder and lightening, HomeLife Benchmark Realty’s 17th Annual Charity Golf Classic was another rousing success, raising $43,000 for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. HomeLife Benchmark Realty’s president Rick Dubord joined RBC’s Marco Iannuzzi in thanking all the sponsors, Canuck Alumni and volunteers, with special thanks to Cheryle Ismirnioglou, “whose heart-breaking Canuck Place story reminded us all why we do this tournament”.

During the last 17 years, HomeLife Benchmark Realty has raised $650,000 for kids in B.C. Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. It provides specialized pediatric palliative care for children living with life-threatening illnesses and support for their families throughout British Columbia. They are an inter-disciplinary team, consisting of a diverse group of healthcare professionals, support staff and volunteers, who provide 24-hour/seven-days a week care and support.