Hi-Rise Capital appoints Michael Kraft as CEO

Hi-Rise Capital, a mortgage broker and administrator in the Greater Toronto Area, has appointed Michael Kraft as CEO.

Kraft brings capital markets and mergers and acquisitions expertise to Hi-Rise from a career in investment banking, the company says. Throughout his career, he has held progressively senior roles at financial institutions including National Bank Financial, Citigroup and Dundee Capital Markets, where he most recently ran the Real Estate Group.

While at Dundee, Kraft worked to originate, structure and execute corporate finance transactions and helped raise billions of dollars in public and private capital for real estate companies, the company says.

“With a proven ability raising capital across institutional, retail and international investors, Mr. Kraft is a strong, business-minded executive, well-versed in the real estate investment space,” says Jim Neilas, principal broker at Hi-Rise. “Through his leadership, Hi-Rise will be able to accomplish more and perform better, delivering greater value for investors and positioning Hi-Rise as a leader in the industry.”

Hi-Rise says it has completed 19 projects with completed values over $100 million. Hi-Rise currently has three projects in development: OpArt Lofts in Oakville, 40 Widmer and 263 Adelaide, both located in downtown Toronto.