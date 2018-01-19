Hartford and Stein Group Real Estate in Picton, Ont. has joined the Aventure Realty Network. James Hartford and Lynn Stein, broker/owners, are focused on the growth of their independent brand and delivering a full suite of services to the Prince Edward County, Belleville and Lennox Addington markets, the company says.

“With their 27 years of successful practice and commitment to giving back to the community, James and Lynn have developed a strong team of sales professionals, and market presence,” says Aventure president Bernie Vogt. “Participation in the Aventure Network will connect Hartford and Stein to Canada’s leading independent brokerages from coast to coast and widen their reach to over 50 member companies in 1,200 markets through their almost 3,000 Realtors.”