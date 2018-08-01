The new Hart Real Estate Academy will provide Ontario real estate professionals with interactive in-class sessions both face-to-face and online.

Effective, July 1, The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) is no longer offering in-class learning sessions for many of its registrant and articling courses through OREA Real Estate College. Students will only be able to take these courses via correspondence or online self-study, with no interactive instructor and peer component.

Surina Hart, Gino Schincariol and Lorne Andrews say they launched Hart Real Estate Academy to ensure class sessions are available for students who prefer to learn in an interactive live or online setting.

“Hart Real Estate Academy classes are designed to provide students with useful content to ensure that the material is not only covered to enable a passing grade on the exam, but also to provide practical information to enhance participants’ real estate skills,” Andrews says.

“We’re educators who are making a difference in the lives of real estate sales professionals, brokerages, buyers and sellers,” says Hart. “We believe in helping students acquire the knowledge, skills and resources they need for the future, now – so they save money and time –

and, most important, are well equipped to overcome the challenges often presented within the earlier months of their careers.”

Classes offered by Hart Real Estate Academy are facilitated by certified real estate instructors and industry professionals, the company says. Face-to-face sessions will be held at York University’s Aviva Tennis Centre.

“There has been a lot of discussion in the real estate industry about the need for increased educational requirements and more practical training to effectively raise the professional bar in our industry, and I believe that the Hart Academy has timed its entry into the market perfectly,” says Don Kottick, past president of the Real Estate Institute of Canada and a director with CREA.