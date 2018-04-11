The Hanlon Realty bus helped raise more than $6,000 in food and cash for a food bank.
Wayne Hanlon of Hanlon Realty in St. John’s N.L. recently bought a bus and wrapped the vehicle in his company logo. He then gave it to his agents to use at local events.

The bus was used for a food drive for Emmanus House, a local food bank operated by five parishes. Shane Bruce, COO of Hanlon Realty, worked with a local radio station to publicize the fundraiser. Many residents and community groups, such as a Girl Guide division called Jelly Bean Row, helped fill the bus with food.

The brokerage raised $6,052. in food and cash.

Hanlon Realty’s community bus.

Martina and Wayne Hanlon (Photo by Randy Dawe)

