Wayne Hanlon of Hanlon Realty in St. John’s N.L. recently bought a bus and wrapped the vehicle in his company logo. He then gave it to his agents to use at local events.

The bus was used for a food drive for Emmanus House, a local food bank operated by five parishes. Shane Bruce, COO of Hanlon Realty, worked with a local radio station to publicize the fundraiser. Many residents and community groups, such as a Girl Guide division called Jelly Bean Row, helped fill the bus with food.

The brokerage raised $6,052. in food and cash.