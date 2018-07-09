Hanlon Realty in St. John’s, Nfld. has been actively supporting the Kids School Lunch Association of Newfoundland for several years. Hanlon was recently a major sponsor for the association’s first annual Radiothon Fund Raiser. The event was raised more than $45,000, which will help provide many lunches.

On the day of the Radiothon, Hanlon agents stepped up and raised $3,000 in a three-hour period, which was donated to the cause in addition to the sponsorship.

Hanlon Realty and owner Wayne Hanlon has helped to raise more than $150,000 for local charities.