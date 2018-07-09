Hanlon Realty agents raised more than $3,000 in three hours for the Kids School Lunch Association. From left, front row: Wayne Hanlon, owner of Hanlon Realty; Ken Hopkins, executive director of the association; Will Pinsent, sponsor from Coast 101.1 radio; Richard Kennedy, broker at Hanlon Realty with his wife Susan; and Shane Bruce, COO of Hanlon Realty. Several proud Hanlon agents stand behind them.
Hanlon Realty in St. John’s, Nfld. has been actively supporting the Kids School Lunch Association of Newfoundland for several years. Hanlon was recently a major sponsor for the association’s first annual Radiothon Fund Raiser. The event was raised more than $45,000, which will help provide many lunches.

On the day of the Radiothon, Hanlon agents stepped up and raised $3,000 in a three-hour period, which was donated to the cause in addition to the sponsorship.

Hanlon Realty and owner Wayne Hanlon has helped to raise more than $150,000 for local charities.

 

