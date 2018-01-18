By Maya Bailey

If you want to guarantee your success this year, memorize this simple formula:

Success = Right Mindset + Right Action.

What do I mean by Right Mindset? I mean a mindset that is free of doubts. This is so important because your thoughts create your reality. If you have hidden beliefs like, “I don’t know if I have what it takes” or “I’ll never be good at prospecting”, then you are subconsciously sabotaging yourself.

Think about what Henry Ford said: “If you believe you can or you can’t, either way you’re right.”

What do you believe about your ability to make your six-figure income this year? If you have any doubts or hesitations, most likely you are suffering from hidden self-limiting beliefs like:

I’m not good enough

I don’t have what it takes

I don’t deserve to have it all

If you resonate with this, you need help creating a positive, powerful mindset full of empowered beliefs, such as:

I am committed to making a six-figure income this year

I have all that it takes to succeed

I deserve to have it all

What kind of help do you need? I recommend professional help from an expert in the subconscious mind. Why is this important? It’s almost impossible to do this on your own because you can see the hidden beliefs in your subconscious mind. They are below your level of awareness.

However, someone who specializes in removing inner blocks from the subconscious mind will easily and quickly be able to identify what self-limiting beliefs you have been carrying around for years, blocking your success. To achieve your Right Mindset, you need to clear those out and replace them with Empowered Beliefs.

Here is an example of right action when it comes to prospecting. As you know, prospecting is the hardest part of your job. Think of how many times you failed to reach your goals because you couldn’t bring yourself to prospect consistently.

As a psychologist and mindset business coach for real estate salespeople for the last 15 years, I have seen so many clients almost lose their businesses because they were blocked about prospecting. One client came to see me when her business was failing and she was in the process of losing her home. Even though she had taken many prospecting training programs, she still couldn’t prospect and she didn’t know why.

In a few short months of coaching, she realized that her fears of prospecting were the result of hidden self-limiting beliefs from childhood, such as, “Don’t talk to strangers.” Once we released and reprogrammed those beliefs, she was unstoppable.

In our last session, she shared with me that she was now making more than $35,000 a month!

She is a great example of someone who practiced Right Mindset + Right Action to create a prosperous business. Do you want to do the same?

If you have tried traditional coaching programs and haven’t gotten anywhere, let 2018 be the year that you try something different, something effective that is tailored to you. No more “cookie cutter” approaches. You need a coaching program that is personal to you and your own unique needs.

Let 2018 be the year that you implement this formula:

Success = Right Mindset + Right Action