Krcmar Surveyors Ltd. of Toronto recently launched ProtectYourBoundaries.ca (PYB), billed as “the first comprehensive online source of information, tools and services to help homeowners safeguard their property investment and avoid boundary mistakes and conflicts with neighbours.”

PYB provides access to existing plans for more than one million residential addresses in the GTA through agreements with Teranet, which owns and operates Ontario’s Electronic Land Registration System, and Land Survey Records, an online digital warehouse of legal property surveys, co-operatively owned by a group of Ontario surveyors, including Krcmar Surveyors.

Sasa Krcmar, principal and managing director of the company, says the site is “a remarkable advance over the archaic labyrinth of data that anyone searching for these records previously had to navigate.

“An up-to-date survey plan is always a homeowner’s best resource; however, previous survey plans of a property can provide a great deal of valuable information about the true boundaries and history of development on the site,” Krcmar says.