Krcmar Surveyors Ltd. of Toronto recently launched ProtectYourBoundaries.ca (PYB), billed as “the first comprehensive online source of information, tools and services to help homeowners safeguard their property investment and avoid boundary mistakes and conflicts with neighbours.”

PYB provides access to existing plans for more than one million residential addresses in the GTA through agreements with Teranet, which owns and operates Ontario’s Electronic Land Registration System, and Land Survey Records, an online digital warehouse of legal property surveys, co-operatively owned by a group of Ontario surveyors, including Krcmar Surveyors.

Sasa Krcmar, principal and managing director of the company, says the site is “a remarkable advance over the archaic labyrinth of data that anyone searching for these records previously had to navigate.

“An up-to-date survey plan is always a homeowner’s best resource; however, previous survey plans of a property can provide a great deal of valuable information about the true boundaries and history of development on the site,” Krcmar says.

    Just a note: If as a listing agent, you are given a copy of the seller’s survey, please remember to instantly provide a receipt even if just handwritten on a scrap of paper, and then right away send yourself a covering email reminder and copy your seller. And add a note in your CRM reminding you to return the survey copy. And don’t leave the survey helter-skelter in the office file. If the office misplaces it, you will be responsible for it. Don’t write anything on it! Often only the lot and plan number is on the original survey, not the municipal address. And sometimes the seller only has the original subdivision plan. Check or have the seller check with his closing law office at time of his purchase to see if they have a survey copy.

    Be cautious in discussing surveys. There could have been changes to the property that are not shown on the original; has a fence been moved or a new one installed? Has a deck been added, not on pylons, but physically attached to the house? An inground pool? An attached garage or carport? Or what about a permanent garden shed, built on its own foundation wall. Built right up tight against the lot line? That could get in the way of your transaction, needing a pre-closing remedy? Who would have guessed?

    If a survey existing “copy” as opposed to a new survey, is called for as part of the APS, you will have it in hand. Be sure to return the original to your seller, as he will require it to provide to his closing lawyer. Once again, if you turn it over to the law office: get a receipt – name, date and time. And record what you’ve done in your CRM.

    HOWEVER: Be careful. The original survey is copyrighted to the actual surveyor or his company. For all intents and purposes it is not meant to be shared without written permission of its copyright owner. Its use could be a time bomb waiting to explode. Govern your survey use carefully. Back in the 80’s it was suggested that survey companies were going to start charging for use of their copyrighted survey material.

    But if you have the subject property survey in hand, make absolutely sure you return it with an attached receipt to be signed by your seller confirming its return to them. Dated. If ever accused of not returning it, you could find yourself paying for a brand new survey or at the very least making extra work for yourself with a trip to city hall.

    Should you make copies and attach a as is current survey as a schedule to the APS? Or provide it to the seller’s and the buyer’s lawyers, or even attach a copy to your MLS promo, where other agents can get their hands on it and copy? Best to double check.

    Might be a subject for a real estate office meeting discussion?

    Just a head’s up to be careful is all. If the seller doesn’t have a survey, put that information in your own file also. Date and time stamp that entry in your log in case needed later, confirming at the very least that you had such conversation and when. You can never have too many notes and you cannot begin to prognosticate as to if and when you might need your “survey” records.

    Carolyne L 🍁

