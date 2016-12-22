Greater Moncton Realtors du Grand Moncton golf tournament raises record funds to support charities

Greater Moncton Realtors du Grand Moncton’s annual Realtors Care Golf Tournament raised a record $25,217 for the Atlantic Wellness Community Centre, Moncton Headstart and the YW Jean E.S. Irving Centre for Women and Children.

“This really touches my heart and is a big deal to me personally. These three organizations are making a huge difference to families throughout southeastern New Brunswick and as a local Realtor I am thrilled to support these causes,” says association president Trent Wilkins.

All three charities participated in the tournament and helped to increase public awareness of their important work.

“When you see statistics that show 39 youths have committed suicide in a four-year timeframe and that there is a list of over 40 youth waiting for mental health counselling in Greater Moncton, it makes your heart sink,” says Wilkins. “We are happy to support the Atlantic Wellness Community Centre as a long-term partner from 2016-2018. Our youth need support and this organization does great work.”

Lesley Smyth, Atlantic Wellness Community Centre’s executive director, says: “Through the financial support of the Greater Moncton Realtors du Grand Moncton, we can offer 300 additional hours of free, high-quality mental health care for youth in our community.”

The tournament supports three charities on an annual basis. The association chooses two short-term partners annually and selects a long-term partner every three years.