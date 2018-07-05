Greater Moncton Realtors du Grand Moncton (GMRGM) recently elected its new Board of Directors. This year’s president, Chris Constantine, was also GMRGM president in 2010.

The board includes almost 300 licensed real estate professionals and 39 affiliate service subscribers.

Constantine says the purchase or sale of a home or property can be a challenging and stressful time for consumers. “I am proud to represent a team of caring and committed professionals who help people navigate these challenges,” he says.

The group announced its support for three local causes in 2018, which are funded through the Realtors Care Golf Tournament each September and last year raised more than $28,000. This year all proceeds will go to the Atlantic Wellness Community Centre, Youth Impact Jeunesse and the Humanity Project.

“I am also thrilled to welcome an experienced and energetic new board and our new executive officer, George Murray, as we continue to support the efforts of Realtors in these dynamic times,” says Constantine.

The other members of the Board of Directors are 1st vice president Peter Dickson; 2nd vice president Parise Cormier; secretary treasurer Paul Burns; past president Jesus Machado; and directors Joanne Caissie, Marco DiBonaventura and Brent Ryan.