Graham Meader, Tobin Davis honoured by SIOR

Two Colliers International professionals were recently honoured at the SIOR Canada Central Chapter 2017 Broker of the Year Awards in Toronto.

Graham Meader won the Industrial Broker of the Year award, while Tobin Davis was 2017’s Office Broker of the Year.

The event marked the 11th Annual SIOR Broker of the Year Awards, which were created to recognize brokers who exhibit extraordinary impact, creativity, skill and reputation in the commercial real estate industry. The event includes three award categories; Industrial Broker of the Year, Office Broker of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. This year’s Young Professional award went to Katya Shabanova of Cushman & Wakefield.

Meader represented Canada’s largest industrial land sale in 2017, a 242-acre parcel of industrial land in Milton permitting 3.3 million sq. ft. of industrial spec development, to Oxford Properties. It was a highly complex transaction that was one year in the planning stage.

He represented lease transactions throughout 2017 of more than 125,000 sq. ft. Some of his significant lease deals included a 627,000-sq.-ft. lease transaction on behalf of PIRET, a 550,000-sq.-ft. lease on behalf of Best Buy Canada and a 635,000-sq.-ft. lease on behalf of Technicolor Canada.

Davis represented the Space’s deal in 2017, which occupied seven entire storeys of a 48,000-sq.-ft. brick-and-beam office building at 180 John St. in Toronto. Spaces members can work and engage in many ways in collaborative work spaces. The seventh-floor event space opened late last fall and has already served as the primary destination for many events.

Davis lead the project, “which created a transformational shift in how companies view their office space, their work environment and overall real estate obligations,” the company says.