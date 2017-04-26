By Carolyne

Dine in Tails: Lobster Tails in White Truffle Mustard Homemade Mayo Sauce, (with many alternate suggestions)
This is a perfect Sunday brunch. Or a great way to celebrate a special birthday, perhaps. Two five-inch tails makes about a cup of chopped lobster pieces.

Poach fresh or thawed frozen lobster tails in a large covered pot of gently boiling salted water. Depending on the tail size, four minutes should be about right. Often recipes call for 10 to 12 minutes. I always found that too long. You don’t want rubber lobster. Remember the seafood will keep on cooking in its own heat when you remove it from the hot water. Let the water come to a roaring boil, slip the tails in, cover at a tilt and turn down the heat to create a soft rolling boil. Set your timer. Don’t walk away from the stove.

Using tongs, remove the tails to a plate. Using lobster shears or sharp kitchen shears, split the top shell in half, lengthwise. Pull apart the shell and remove the meat. Cut the lobster in bite-size pieces. Let it cool completely. Drizzle the lobster meat with a just a little of the leftover oil from your Celebrity label goat cheese marinating jar. Don’t have any leftover fresh oils? Use your favourite oil – a little Maplewood grape seed sunflower mix from WildlyDelicious works or warm, melted unsalted butter will do nicely.

In homemade mayonnaise, stir in a little Petite Maison White Truffle Mustard. Add a little pinch of plain white sugar, lots of fresh cracked black pepper and a pinch of salt.

Sprinkle just a little sweet paprika and a tiny pinch of fresh dried thyme. Mince fine a little chiffonade of fresh parsley and a tiny bit of fresh tarragon, if you enjoy the fresh herbs. It’s fine even without. You could add a little finely chopped crispy fresh celery and just a tiny bit of the celery leaves. Be careful with celery – it can overtake other flavours easily.

Pour the mayo mix over the chopped cooled lobster. Refrigerate, covered tightly in a glass container, overnight to give time for the flavours to marry. Stir gently, just once. Serve on a small fresh, buttered, warm, soft, Parker House dinner roll.

Plate with a fanned half fresh avocado, spritzed with fresh squeezed lemon, a little salt and fresh ground pepper. Drizzle with a little grape seed oil, or your favourite oil and a little white balsamic vinegar.

A perfect pairing with my all-time favourite crackling rose, Royal de Neuville. Just the right balance as a palate cleanser between bites.

ALTERNATE: Put a little butter in a hot skillet. Toss poached lobster pieces for just seconds. Flambé the hot lobster with Asbach Uralt cognac. Let it cool and add it to the mayo mix. Refrigerate overnight and drizzle with a little cognac marinating jus from your black mission fig Asbach Uralt marinating jar, just when ready to serve. You could even add some finely chopped macerated fig pieces.

Not up for poaching lobster? (It’s easier than you might think.)  There are a few brands of great tinned frozen lobster. Some are better than others. It’s sometimes difficult to find best one, packed in St. Anne, Que. A large tin (a generous cup) is often about $25 to $30.  Or, buy a cooked fresh lobster with large claws. Use only the claw meat for this salad. Experiment. Enjoy this really delightful brunch. Your friends will want a copy of the recipe. Simple, easy, tasty gourmet. It has a most unusual taste and perhaps for some is an “acquired” taste, not unlike olives or anchovies. Gentle warning: It could be addictive.

Bell peppers

Another great hors d’ouvre: Roast multi-coloured very large bell peppers on your grill or stove top if you have a gas range. Split the peppers and remove the seeds. I leave the roasted skins on. A wonderful flavour that cannot be mistaken. Slice bell peppers skin side up, or you could cause the peppers to be bitter. Slice the large roasted peppers vertically, using a sharp, serrated knife, into quite wide strips.

Position a little lobster salad on the end of each strip. Have party picks ready. Roll the soft but not mushy pepper strips around and around the lobster bit. Stick with the toothpick to keep closed. Position the pinwheels open side up and bake in a hot oven for only 10 minutes to just prepare a warm hors d’ouvre. OR, do the tri-part routine and dredge the pepper pinwheels in seasoned flour, egg wash and fresh coarse breadcrumbs (try making them from black olive bread dried leftovers; save and freeze the bread until you have enough to make crumbs). By the way, off topic: Stir a little of the black olive breadcrumbs into partially mashed cooked Brussels sprouts for a divine experience.

Deep fry the bell pepper pinwheel rolls in hot (350 F) Mazola corn oil just until the crumbs are golden. Salt immediately while still hot. Serve on a large platter along side crispy raw Belgian endive with a little lobster mix on the blunt end. A total lobster treat.

The list is just endless for making various uses of your terrific lobster mix. Before mixing with your homemade mayo, pull the lobster meat into small pieces and flambé with Asbach Uralt. Then mix the flambéed lobster pieces, cooled, into my Canadian Cheese ball, or my Asbach Cheese ball, along with the existing recipe for a true birthday Canada Day celebration.

 Lobster lunch and blini

Here’s a birthday treat I made for a friend’s special day: Lobster lunch and blini.

It’s a gourmet treat (under $10). It’s a sweet lobster lunch (small tails frozen, thawed and steamed over chicken broth). Add couple of whole garlic cloves to the chicken broth. Mash them in the sauce later if you like. Remove the lobster meat from shells.

Melt butter in a skillet and add warm lobster pieces. Flambé in very good European brandy/cognac – I use Asbach Uralt, but it has been delisted. I stocked up ages ago; no idea what to replace it with. Remove the lobster.

Reduce juices just a little; add cream and scald to thicken. Stir in soft poached garlic, mashed. Reintroduce the lobster and cracked black pepper. The meat is almost sweet. Serve warm, in your best crystal shrimp cocktail glass. Really yum.

This amazing lobster salad recipe is also a great filler for crepes. Just make sure the sauce is thickened. You can use as much or as little lobster meat as you like. You can even buy precooked lobster and just gently reheat in butter and flambé. Drizzle with brandy figgy jus, and mash a couple of macerated, marinated in brandy, black mission figs.

Another time I might add gelatin to the lobster salad and let it set up in individual small moulds. Serve on a large hydroponically grown Boston Bibb lettuce leaf.

You can also pulse the cooked lobster, add a tiny bit of cream, a sprig of thyme and fresh basil. Rough chop in the blender and make blini. Serve with a tiny dollop of sour cream and a tarragon or fresh basil plant leaf to decorate the plate. Overlap three blini, about three-inch diameter, in your plate presentation.

Pair with a light dessert such as freshly made sabayon or even plain panna cotta, drizzled with a little brandy figgy jus. Top it with a split in half brandy marinated whole firm fresh, not dried, black mission fig, served in a wide mouth stem champagne crystal glass.

For an additional gourmet treat and for something entirely different: Make a phyllo (filo) pastry ring about four inches or so in diameter, by wrapping the dough around the handle of a wooden spoon. Push off the pastry and wrap in a circular position, so it looks a bit like a large donut with a hole. Brush with just a little egg wash. Bake on high heat (400 F) for five minutes or until browned. Brush the pastry with tarragon butter or the herb butter log of your choice from your selection on hand of frozen herbed butter logs. When cooled to room temperature, fill the centre hole in the phyllo pastry, served on a plate, with the lobster tails mixture as above.

© From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks

Carolyne
The working title for Carolyne’s Gourmet Recipes cookbook is From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks. This kitchen-friendly doyenne has been honoured and referred to as the grande dame of executive real estate in her market area during her 35-year career. She taught gourmet cooking in the mid-70s and wrote a weekly newspaper cooking column, long before gourmet was popular as it is today. The cookbook will be available in the coming year. Email Carolyne.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

1
  • Carolyne L

    You might want to add to your lobster or seafood recipe file:

    Tasty Toasted (deep-fried) Coconut Seafood Balls

    You can use any or a mix of chopped cooked seafood; lobster alone, crab, or shrimp. Measure about 3 cups with a fork whisked egg. Stir in a half teaspoon of Petite Maison White Truffle Dijon Mustard.

    Add about a 1/2 cup of flour, a bit of crushed thyme, a tablespoon of grated Sartori BellaVitano Raspberry Cheese, a sprinkle of paprika or cayenne, a little finely minced fresh parsley, and a little minced sautéed onion or shallot, and softened but not browned garlic, (you could use a tiny squeeze of roasted garlic), and mix well. Salt, and fresh ground pepper.

    Form into generous quarter cup size balls. Dredge in seasoned flour, egg wash, and roll in an equal mix of crushed coconut flakes and fresh coarse, loose, homemade breadcrumbs.

    Deep fry in Mazola Corn oil, until coating is just golden in colour. The seafood is already cooked. As always when deep-frying, as soon as you remove from oil using a slotted spoon, sprinkle generously with salt, and rest on brown paper just briefly.

    Using a serrated sharp knife, cut each seafood ball in half, and serve on a paper doily on a small cake plate, with a two or three tine seafood fork. Some people enjoy a little mustard or horseradish dipper sauce.

    Pick up a few tiny thimble size little toss away or glass vessels for such serving purpose, at a local dollar store or gourmet shop. And position appropriately on the little plate.

    Allow six balls per person, in a covered chafing dish. You can never make enough. They simply disappear.

    © “From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks”

    or this:

    Savoury Sabayon

    And . . . you guessed it… With Lobster Tails

    In a Bain Marie, stir 3 egg yolks with a 1/3 cup of fresh squeezed pink grapefruit juice. Stir in a generous tablespoon of Cinzano. Continue to stir briskly. Add a few tablespoons of your Asbach Uralt figgy jus from your black mission fig marinating jar.

    Sabayon is finished when it runs in thick streams from the spoon. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of grapefruit rind zest. Set aside while you poach or prepare your (shells removed) lobster tails under your oven broiler, for about four minutes.

    I sprinkle the shelled (save those shells and freeze them for later use) raw lobster tails with salt, pepper, fresh minced thyme, and just a little garlic salt. If you can find Scapes in sea salt, that adds a nice taste. If you have long wooden skewers, soak them in water and poke a skewer into each lobster tail to keep it from curling under the broiler and so the tails will cook evenly. When poaching it doesn’t matter if the tails curl.

    Drizzle the tails with Sunflower Grapeseed oil mix. I use WildlyDelicious Maple Smoked oil for this particular recipe. It is very gentle oil, not heavily smoked.

    Cut each barely cooked lobster tail into large chunks. In a little real butter in a sauté pan, flambé the lobster chunks with a half cup of Asbach Uralt brandy or your favourite cognac. Work quickly because the lobster is already cooked. Drizzle the drippings over the lobster. Use a rubber spatula to wipe the pan completely.

    Serve on a bed of hydroponically grown Boston Bibb Lettuce (otherwise known as butter lettuce).

    Drizzle each serving of the warm flambéed lobster chunks with the Savoury Sabayon, and grind lots of fresh peppercorns over top. Chop tarragon very fine and scatter over top. If you don’t care for the slight licorice flavour tarragon, use fresh parsley.

    If you don’t have or use cognac, perhaps substitute a bitters such as Chartreuse, or Benedictine.

    ALTERNATE:

    If you have never cooked very large shrimp / scampi this can be a great opportunity to substitute.

    To make the shrimp with crushed coconut, simply brush the just barely cooked large scampi with egg white. Roll in crushed coconut and arrange on a parchment paper covered metal cookie sheet and broil for just seconds, turning once using tongs to let the coconut get a light golden colour.

    ALTERNATE 2 ~ Savoury Sabayon with Crushed Coconut

    If you enjoy coconut, try this: Sprinkle crushed coconut flakes over top of the drizzled savoury sabayon while chopped lobster and sauce is still warm, and using a parchment paper lined metal cookie sheet, place the drizzled lobster now topped with crushed coconut, under the broiler for just seconds, (always leave the oven door open when you broil; the broil setting is the highest heat available and needs to be monitored constantly; do not walk away from the stove when you are broiling) or use a hand held flambé flame to toast the coconut until just barely golden. The fragrance is quite wonderful, and of course if you are a coconut fan, you will find the taste devine.

    Serve with my all-time favourite pink champagne, Royal de Neuville crackling rose. It’s a very light friendly rose that acts as a good palate cleanser between bites.

    This is a perfect recipe for entertaining brunch friends, made on site, or a Sunday private mid-morning treat. Prepare your mis en place well ahead, refrigerate and cook just before serving. A side offering of crustless, buttered toast triangles or Melba Toast with room temperature marinated Celebrity label creamy goat cheese works well.

    If you want to make it a complete breakfast, or any other part of the day full meal, start with a lobster bisque, and offer a delicious coconut pound cake slice to keep the flavour continuity, for dessert with your favourite tea or coffee.

    © “From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks”

    Carolyne L