Practice this recipe now and serve it on special holidays or as a treat for a delightful change. It’s a really easy recipe. I made this for the first time nearly 40 years ago. I’m sure everyone at your house will love it.

Stuffed Breast of Turkey (serves 4)

3 lb. turkey breast

5 slices bread soaked in 1/2 cup chicken stock

1/2 lb. ground veal

1 egg (beaten)

garlic salt (or clove, if you like)

1 onion (chopped)

fresh parsley

salt, pepper and poultry seasoning

10 medium, large mushrooms, chopped

Sauce:

2 sticks celery (chopped)

2 cups light cream

2 eggs

Split the turkey breast, not all the way through the thickness, so it opens flat. Salt and pepper both sides. Saute onion in clarified butter. To sauteed onion, add ground veal, salt, pepper, garlic salt and poultry seasoning. Saute mushrooms and add to the meat mixture.

Add beaten egg to wet bread; salt and pepper. Add meat mixture and parsley to bread mixture and mix thoroughly. Spoon veal onto turkey breast, and shape veal so turkey can be rolled, so that the veal will remain more or less in a loaf-like shape in the centre. Roll and tie with string (postage-package style) or truss, tucking in ends. Brush with clarified butter.

Brown in a roasting pan for 15 minutes at 425 – 450 F; reduce heat to 350 F and continue to cook, uncovered for 1 hour or until turkey is JUST cooked. Brush once or twice with butter while cooking.

Serve on a large platter flanked by rice steamed in chicken stock and steamed onions (quartered) and steamed carrots (quartered and cut in 2-3 inch strips), both sprinkled with sea salt. When cooked, glaze carrots with melted butter to which 2 teaspoons of plain sugar has been added.

If you wish, you can flambe turkey before removing from the roasting pan with 2 oz. of Southern Comfort. This is not necessary but adds a delightful flavour to the sauce. Remove turkey from roaster and keep warm in the oven while making the sauce.

In the roasting pan, saute 2 sticks of celery in a little clarified butter. Add 2 cups light cream and reduce over high heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add a few spoons of hot cream to beaten eggs to adjust temperature of eggs. Add egg mixture to remaining cream and return to medium heat and STIR CONSTANTLY until mixture thickens. Be very careful or you will have scrambled eggs. Reduce heat as necessary. Enjoy!