carolyne_june 12Practice this recipe now and serve it on special holidays or as a treat for a delightful change. It’s a really easy recipe. I made this for the first time nearly 40 years ago. I’m sure everyone at your house will love it.

Stuffed Breast of Turkey (serves 4)

3 lb. turkey breast

5 slices bread soaked in 1/2 cup chicken stock

1/2 lb. ground veal

1 egg (beaten)

garlic salt (or clove, if you like)

1 onion (chopped)

fresh parsley

salt, pepper and poultry seasoning

10 medium, large mushrooms, chopped

Sauce:

2 sticks celery (chopped)

2 cups light cream

2 eggs

Split the turkey breast, not all the way through the thickness, so it opens flat. Salt and pepper both sides. Saute onion in clarified butter. To sauteed onion, add ground veal, salt, pepper, garlic salt and poultry seasoning. Saute mushrooms and add to the meat mixture.

Add beaten egg to wet bread; salt and pepper. Add meat mixture and parsley to bread mixture and mix thoroughly. Spoon veal onto turkey breast, and shape veal so turkey can be rolled, so that the veal will remain more or less in a loaf-like shape in the centre. Roll and tie with string (postage-package style) or truss, tucking in ends. Brush with clarified butter.

Brown in a roasting pan for 15 minutes at 425 – 450 F; reduce heat to 350 F and continue to cook, uncovered for 1 hour or until turkey is JUST cooked. Brush once or twice with butter while cooking.

Serve on a large platter flanked by rice steamed in chicken stock and steamed onions (quartered) and steamed carrots (quartered and cut in 2-3 inch strips), both sprinkled with sea salt. When cooked, glaze carrots with melted butter to which 2 teaspoons of plain sugar has been added.

If you wish, you can flambe turkey before removing from the roasting pan with 2 oz. of Southern Comfort. This is not necessary but adds a delightful flavour to the sauce. Remove turkey from roaster and keep warm in the oven while making the sauce.

In the roasting pan, saute 2 sticks of celery in a little clarified butter. Add 2 cups light cream and reduce over high heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add a few spoons of hot cream to beaten eggs to adjust temperature of eggs. Add egg mixture to remaining cream and return to medium heat and STIR CONSTANTLY until mixture thickens. Be very careful or you will have scrambled eggs. Reduce heat as necessary. Enjoy!

 

 

The working title for Carolyne’s Gourmet Recipes cookbook is From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks. This kitchen-friendly doyenne has been honoured and referred to as the grande dame of executive real estate in her market area during her 35-year career. She taught gourmet cooking in the mid-70s and wrote a weekly newspaper cooking column, long before gourmet was popular as it is today. The cookbook will be available in the coming year. Email Carolyne.

    ‘Tis the season ~ again … I bring back this old column to update. A little more “gourmet.”

    Figgy Black-Olive Bread Stuffing

    Cut a black-olive bread loaf or baguette into thick slices. Toast the slices in a toaster that has a wide bagel setting, until quite crisp. Use enough bread to have about 6-8 cups. You could spread out the bread slices on a sheet pan and toast under the stove broiler element, with the door ajar. Watch carefully! You surely don’t want burned toasts.

    Using a long-blade, sharp serrated knife, cut the toasted bread slices into approximately one inch cubes. Drizzle with warm ghee (clarified butter), to which you have added just a smear of oven roasted garlic purée, a little salt and fresh ground pepper. Mince a teaspoon of raw shallots and add to the bread.

    Sprinkle with fresh dried thyme, and just a tiny bit of nutmeg, and a little freeze-dried fresh parsley (LiteHouse brand is excellent). Mix two whisked large eggs with a little congealed Asbach Uralt cognac jus from your black mission fig marinating jar.

    Chop a cup of marinated full juicy figs from your brandy marinating jar. Toss into the bread mix. Chop a cup of fresh Italian blue pitted plums. Toss into the bread mix. Cover everything with the whisked eggs and toss. Perhaps use two forks. Or salad tongs.

    Add a cup of homemade candied walnuts. (You could use candied white walnuts – known as butternuts, or pistachios, or use candied roasted chestnuts.) If you prefer, use shelled hazelnuts. I think I would stay away from almonds unless you really, really love them. Almonds create at taste all their own, and can over power other flavours.

    From your pantry citrus sugar jar, mince a teaspoon of candied citrus rind, or chop a few candied kumquats and add to the bread mix. Kumquats always smell like Christmas!

    Press the stuffing gently and loosely into a pound cake loaf pan, cover loosely with tinfoil; poke a tiny hole in the foil to let steam escape, and bake at 350 F for about thirty minutes, longer if you want the stuffing more crispy. Remember to reduce temperature by 25 degrees if you are using a glass baking dish.

    Use this oven-roasted stuffing to fill a Christmas crown roast, immediately as you remove the roast from the oven, piping hot to rest.

    The heat of the meat will keep the stuffing warm. Cover the protruding Frenched bones with little tinfoil hats, tied with a red or green ribbon, pulled to twist in falling tendrils. Or perhaps use silver coloured tinfoil ribbon strings.

    This very unusual stuffing is nice served alongside oven roasted turkey, other poultry such as Rock Cornish Hens, fish, game (and as a perfect stuffing for my turkey breast recipe).

    © “From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks”
    Turning everyday meal making into a Gourmet Experience

    Happy Thanksgiving to our friends, clients, colleagues, family, and REM readers south of the border. Stay safe.

    Jason:Samantha Clement – if you still read the Gourmet column, I note you enjoyed this recipe so much; thought you might like an alternative stuffing, perhaps.

    ***

    Date Fig Stuffing for Rock Cornish Hens – or for the all time favourite ~ Turkey Roll

    Melt 4 tablespoons of butter in warm skillet. Sauté till just barely cooked, finely chopped onions, celery, carrots, leek, and white button mushrooms. Sprinkle: Salt, pepper, dried thyme. Remove from heat and set aside in a bowl.

    Melt 4 tablespoons of butter in same skillet. Increase heat but careful not to burn. In hot sizzling butter, sauté fresh sage leaves till nearly crispy. Set aside till cool enough to touch. Save what you don’t use, for another day or another recipe. Crumble the sage leaves into the vegetables. (or use just a pinch of dried sage)

    In melted butter, toss fresh homemade breadcrumbs (black-olive bread leftovers or loose plain white bread). Shake pan till breadcrumbs are toasty but not crunchy. (or use your saved frozen breadcrumbs)

    Add vegetable mix to breadcrumbs. Stir gently.

    Add a few finely chopped fresh dates to the bread mixture. Add a large chopped brandy marinated fig and a tablespoon of the brandy “fig juice.” Stir in just a bit of grated lemon rind.

    Let stuffing cool. Refrigerate till ready to roast hens.

    Stuff hens and stand upright in throw away tinfoil turkey oven roasting pan.

    Put hens in preheated 400 degree oven for twenty minutes; cover with tinfoil tent (shiny side in, always), reduce heat to 325 and continue roasting until juices run clear.

    During last ten minutes roasting, glaze Rock Cornish hens with homemade kumquat marmalade or store bought best quality bitter orange marmalade.

    Remove from oven and serve immediately. One hen per person. Present on an oversize plate on a charger plate, on individual placemats, square for square plates,round for round.

    I have filled the large roasting pan with 26 small hens; feet raised. Birds are touching one another, and typically you don’t want that; but this works well.

    Serve with Caesar salad and sweet potato French fries, double fried for tender crispy fries.

    For dessert: a fresh fruit cheese platter.

    From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: a Canadian Contessa Cooks…

    For those who have never cooked a whole bird, perhaps check out the cross link above that Jim was kind enough to provide for the former turkey column. In case it doesn’t open, here it is again.
    http://www.remonline.com/best-turkey-ever-secret-recipe/

    For some readers, the stuffed breast will remain a new favourite. Either way, it surely is turkey time again. ENJOY!

  • Hi Carolyne…..I think a recipe book with real estate experiences would be a great idea. I have a fantastic cold smoked salmon recipe I’d like to share if you are interested. I make smoked salmon and we offer it as a snack on homemade bread at open houses, this is a great alternative to the cookies most realtors offer. The smoked salmon is so nice and it leaves a memorable experience with the people who come through the open house. It also looks very expensive but its actually very easy and cheap to make.

      Thank you Jason. Send to me privately, please, and I’ll try it at some point and send feedback to you. I’m sure it’s wonderful. Appreciated

  • I followed this recipe to the letter and it was without doubt the best Turkey we have eaten. When I cook a whole Turkey it always comes out a little dry but this recipe produces really nice moist meat. The leftovers are great in sandwiches the next day.
    Jason

      Thank you very much, Jason, for sharing your wonderful experience. Appreciated.
      Trying to figure out how to incorporate recipes in a book with real estate experiences, as suggested by friend and business colleague, Ross Kay.

      Carolyne L
    There have been a few substantial meatless recipes, John M.

    Did you try the dips for cruidites? the spinach? and the meatless tortilla filling?

    You might enjoy those ones. Not just for vegetarians, tho'

    And then, for dessert (Strawberries): http://www.carolyne.com/recipe.html

    • John M

      Thanks Carolyne.

      "Pepper Marinade"

      In addition, a really special fish (sea food mollusk), scallops have a wonderful place in the food palette. See below for just one of the uses for this marinade:

      Core and seed multi-coloured, quartered, one each, medium large peppers. Use the tops, just pop out the “handle,” and toss in the trash.

      Always cut a pepper from the outside (skin side) inward; never start to cut on the inner flesh side because that can easily bruise the skins, sometimes making them bitter. Split a medium small white onion into quarters. Save three quarters for another use (on skewers works nicely), and open one quarter into pieces.

      Soak the pepper pieces and onion in a half-cup of corn oil and a generous splash of white balsamic vinegar. Add a couple of turns of course ground black pepper, (no salt yet), a couple of small pieces of garlic split in half, a half lemon, cut into four pieces to expose the membrane juices. Sprinkle on a tiny bit (careful, it's powerful) of dried thyme (never use ground thyme as it can make things taste bitter).

      Cover container with plastic wrap and let marinate, on the counter, for a few hours, tossing every now and then.

      Remove the peppers and onion, and save them in a separate container to use later. Toss away the lemon pieces or save to serve as décor bits on the scallop plate.

      In the next day or two, when you BBQ, place the peppers and onion on a bbq-ing cooking container that is punched full of holes, and BBQ the veggies to serve with your meat or chicken course.

      Pour the marinade into a jar and shake vigorously before using. Make sure the lid is on tight. A screw-top jar is best. Pop-tops can "pop-off."

      This sauce can be used as an absolutely amazing salad dressing over any kind of lettuce or lettuce and vegetable mixture. You can drizzle it over BBQ chicken slices that are arranged on lettuce leaves, just at serving time.

      You can use it to actually marinade raw chicken or steak before bbq-ing, but then you cannot use the remainder, due to the meat juices joining the sauce. Toss out immediately and wash container you used for uncooked items, really well.

      But, fresh from the jar you can brush the marinade on meat or chicken while cooking. So if using as a marinade, just spoon enough into a holding dish to do the job, so you can save the rest in the jar for another use if it hasn't been contaminated.

      The taste is beyond description. So fresh.

      The jar will keep in the fridge for several days, covered. Shake well before each use.

      Try something a little different: “sprinkle” (just a bit) of the marinade over a bowl of split strawberries and peaches together – add a bit of extra cracked black pepper to the fruit, and serve as a main course side dish, on a large lettuce leaf or spinach leaves.

      You can even skewer the (big) drizzled berries and the peaches, intermixed with jumbo marshmallows, and BBQ really quickly on high heat or over a backyard open flame. Again, serve on lettuce, spinach, or even raw endive “spoons.”

      OR: Add a little marinade to chopped fresh juicy tomatoes (salt & peppered) mixed with home made crispy bacon pieces and a tiny bit of chopped onion. Chiffonade a little fresh basil.

      Easy way to remove tomato skins: Cut a wrap around 'x' from the bottom. Just pierce the skin. Place whole tomatoes in container of boiling hot water briefly. Then dip in ice cube water. Skins will slip right off. This works really well for whole fresh peaches also.

      Speaking of peaches: add generous peach slices to a BLT sandwich for a fresh new taste. Top with crumpled blue cheese.

      Try marinating whole large fresh sea scallops in this marinade sauce, just for a minute, turning them once, and then BBQ as usual.

      You will find lots of uses for this charmer.
      ENJOY!
  • John M

    "Southern Comfort". My goodness!! Brings back sweet memories of my youth, disco dancing and drinking days of the 1970's. I use to love Southern Comfort straight up . Quit drinking some 20 years ago and disco dancing some 30 years ago. Sweet, sweet memories. That's all they'll ever be now.

    The recipe sounds great Carolyne.

    • John M

      My previous comment on the cooking subject was subitted less than 3 hours ago. It is now 7:10 PM., and yet my post was not even shown on the board. It was in fact posted but concealed by follow-up postings, my, my how busy this Forum has become.

      And really so easy, John M. Glad it brought sweet memories. Treasures.

      Secret of all bird cooking – never over cook. Watch carefully. Of course due to salmonella, poultry must be fully cooked (and all utensils including the taps and sink cleaned well; not just OCD talking).

      But poultry must never be cooked till dried out. Should be manageable with just a fork, no need even for a knife, except good table manners prevailing, it is polite to use a knife and fork together – lol.

      As to Southern Comfort, the world would go broke waiting for my money in the drinking department – lol. But I cook with spirits regularly. And certain products truly do enhance the flavours of foods. No question about it.

      When cooking with spirits, the alcohol burns off and you are just left with the flavours. SC was likely the very first drink I ever had, I think. I do recall I was in transit to someplace stateside and I passed through Lockport NY, and met a couple of friends, and that is where I was introduced to Southern Comfort. At the time it was not so readily available in Canada, I learned upon my return. It became quite popular served by the airlines, I later discovered. Always had those little airline bottles available in flight.

      That would have been the mid 60's perhaps. A long long time ago. Yes. Straight up. It was very nice. And it is terrific for flambe use, even so it is on the sweet side of tastes. Fabulous with crepes. Speaking of crepes:

      For years, during Christmas holidays, I always made kumquat marmalade. Way back when, kumquats were only available locally, at the holiday season, but now available nearly all year.

      It takes three days to complete, due to "sitting" time. Terrific when spooned on a freshly made crepe (served with a dollop of whipped creme at the table). Then flambeed with Southern Comfort, or Mampe Halb and Halb bitters (delisted now – sort of like Benedictine but better; also made by the monks).

      I sometimes use Asbach Uralt, but now also no longer available; I stocked up when I learned of its demise in Canada. It's a special brandy from the Rhine area. I don't know how anyone drinks brandy, but the flavours for cooking – oh, c'est magnifique!

      Hope folks will try that recipe. It's worth the effort. Enjoy!

      btw – forgot to note that the kumquat marmalade is amazing as a topper for rock cornish hens. I add it just during the last ten minutes of baking (otherwise it would burn) – and is a most delicate and delicious accoutrement.

      If you're not up for making your own "special" marmalade(s), just choose a really good favourite in a store bought glass jar, and you will be delighted by the tantalizing tastebud treat. But in this department, there is really nothing that equals "home-made."

    • John M

      Carolyne, as a vegetariian that I am, I cannot enjoy most of your recipes. It would be nice if you can come up with some nice recipe for people like me.

      Thanks.

      P.S. About twice monthly however, I do enjoy a nice fish dish. Aside from that, I eat not meat or poultry, and even limit my egg consumption to about 2 dozen eggs per year.