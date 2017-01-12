Once downsizers get over the shock that their adult children don’t want their parents’ furniture, all they want to know is that their possessions will go to someone who will appreciate them.

Real estate agents constantly hear how Boomers’ kids don’t want their furniture and even second-hand furniture stores don’t want items such as big dining and bedroom sets and other items that their owners are sad to part with but don’t have room for.

What to do? Suggest to your downsizing clients or anyone who is moving and not taking all of their furniture and household items with them to donate to their local furniture bank. It’s also an ideal solution for people who are dealing with estates.

Donations help women and children escaping abusive situations, people transitioning from homelessness, newcomers and refugees.

For a list of furniture banks across Canada, visit www.furniturebankcanada.org/furniture-banks.

One of the country’s busiest services the Greater Toronto Area, says Noah Kravitz, community engagement manager for Furniture Bank.

The furniture is picked up or can be dropped off at the Etobicoke warehouse (it is not open to the public).

Clients, who are referred by agencies, make an appointment to visit the warehouse then pick out their own furniture.

Furniture Bank accepts only gently used furniture, including beds, dressers, sofas, kitchen tables, dining sets and armchairs. For a complete list of what they accept and what they don’t, and to find out about how to arrange a furniture pick up or drop off, visit www.furniturebank.org or email info@furniturebank.org.