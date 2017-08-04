Fundy Bay Real Estate Group and Realpro Real Estate Services join Aventure

The Aventure Realty Network has two new members.

Fundy Bay Real Estate Group, which has offices in St. Andrews, St. George and Grand Manan, N.B. is the newest member of the network. Broker/owner Leona Golding and the team of sales professionals deliver a full suite of brokerage services to the Southwest New Brunswick markets of St. Andrews, St. George, St. Stephen and Saint John.

“Leona brings a history of success to the Aventure family and as a leading independent brokerage strengthens the organization, adds a powerful voice to the group and widens the growing reach of the Aventure referral platform,” says network president Bernie Vogt.

Realpro Real Estate Services of Campbell River, B.C. has also joined Aventure.

Broker/owner Paul Stapley has “a long and successful family history of real estate practice, dating back to 1965,” says Vogt. “His deep roots in the marketplace will add great strength to our membership of strong independent brokerages.”

The network has 55 member companies and close to 3,000 sales professionals.