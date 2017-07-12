Joann Laflamme of Royal LePage RCR Realty knew she would participate in the next Royal LePage Shelter Foundation trekking challenge before she even returned from the Machu Picchu Challenge for Shelter in August 2015.

“It was a challenge in every sense of the word,” says Laflamme, “I was tired and often winded but the experience was worth every second.”

To meet the upcoming Iceland Challenge for Shelter’s minimum $5,000 per trekker fundraising goal, Laflamme sold more than 200 Iceland Challenge for Shelter cookbooks. She compiled the book from recipes inspired by her travels in Peru and from fellow trekkers, friends and family. She then organized a ladies’ soccer tournament which, due to popularity, is likely to become an annual event.

To wrap up her fundraising, Laflamme hosted nearly 50 people for an evening of Rock and Roll Trivia Bingo.

“Fundraising this time around was more of a challenge, but my community has been so generous in support of my trek and, ultimately, our local women’s shelter.”

Eighty per cent of the proceeds from Laflamme’s fundraising will benefit Family Transition Place, an organization committed to providing critical services to women and their children who have experienced abuse and unhealthy relationships. The balance will go toward Royal LePage Shelter Foundation’s support of domestic violence prevention programs across Canada.