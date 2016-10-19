By Carolyne

Ingredients

2 medium large Bosc pears, cored and peeled

1/2 medium large Red Delicious apple, cored and peeled

1 medium large peach, peeled, pit removed

1/2 medium size, medium ripe banana

Directions

Chop the fruit into large pieces and put in a blender. With the blender running, add a 1/2 c. white sugar and 1 c. half and half cream.

Keep the blender running for about a minute. The mixture will thicken. Stir in a teaspoon of peach or pear brandy or your favourite brandy.

Pour into a freezer safe bowl. I use a metal plum pudding container that has a cover.

There are a couple of different ways to serve this treat. When frozen solid, remove it from the bowl and position it upside down on a chilled cake plate.

Using a spatula, cover the frozen fruit mixture with whipped egg whites (as for meringue).

With a handheld decorating torch, singe the meringue until just lightly brown. Work quickly.

Keep it in the coldest part of the fridge briefly until ready to serve.

Position Mandarin orange segments around the plate edge, just as you are ready to serve.

Using a sharp serrated knife, cut into wedges. Lay a wedge on its side and drizzle a few drops of fresh really good maple syrup, or use a bit of your figgy brandy marinating jus.

Serve it as a salad

Split a quite ripe avocado in half and remove the pit. Spritz with white balsamic vinegar and olive oil and fresh ground black cracked peppercorns.

Using an ice cream scoop, position a round of the frozen fruit mix in the hole where the pit lived.

Serve on a plate of a mix of shredded romaine and iceberg lettuce with a few large cold shrimp strategically positioned around the avocado half.

Sprinkle with fresh roasted walnut halves that while still hot, you have drizzled with real maple syrup and sprinkled with coarse salt. If you fancy a little heat, dust the sugared walnuts with a little finely ground cayenne pepper.

Sweet tooth: Enhance with maple syrup

This is a mock semi-fredo or sorbet-like dessert. There are no eggs in it. I think you could easily make this in individual bite-size, pop-in-your-mouth pieces. Make them in either tiny paper cups and peel them off, or in mini metal muffin tins. Tap to release. Serve in a puddle of zabaglione perhaps, surrounded by fresh raspberries and/or blueberries or even sweet, seedless white grapes. Place a tiny dollop of whipped cream on top and again drizzle with really good quality maple syrup. This scoop of dessert cream will fill, nicely, a little ready made chocolate cup.

Tip: To easily peel a peach, cut an X on the bottom of the peach and cover for a couple of minutes with boiling water. Let stand, then dip in ice water or really cold water briefly and the skin will slip right off.

This is a quick and easy way to remove tomato skins also.

This dessert takes less than 10 minutes to prepare and is terrific to keep on hand to serve unexpected guests. It’s instant gourmet. It travels as a take-along in a freezer carry pocket like a frozen bag used for wine carry along.

This dish is beyond simple to make and tastes incredible. It keeps, covered, in the freezer for a long time. Just had a thought: this would be a great filler for the old Pavlova recipe, made as a vol au vent, here on REM.

From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks

Carolyne
The working title for Carolyne's Gourmet Recipes cookbook is From Lady Ralston's Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks. This kitchen-friendly doyenne has been honoured and referred to as the grande dame of executive real estate in her market area during her 35-year career. She taught gourmet cooking in the mid-70s and wrote a weekly newspaper cooking column, long before gourmet was popular as it is today.

  • Carolyne L

    It’s always “Maple Syrup Season”

    The article says: “aboriginal people in Canada have long used maple syrup to fight infections…”

    The natives knew so much more about the natural healing properties of what we eat, and what grows for the taking, and this interesting medical article in today’s Toronto news has some supporting evidence being suggested regarding the value of maple syrup.

    Someone coined the expression: “We are what we eat…” and it has long been known that the studies of nutrition in preparation for a medical career have been severely limited. This story suggests that maple syrup enhances the use and results of antibiotics that have been found less effective against superbugs, even against infections caught in hospital environments. But if you ask your doctor, he might not know, or even scoff at the suggestion.
    CTV news: “Sweet sidekick: Maple syrup extract appears to boost antibiotics”
    http://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/health/sweet-sidekick-maple-syrup-extract-appears-to-boost-antibiotics-1.3351481

    Carolyne L 🍁

  • Carolyne L

    Holidays are only weeks away, again. Perhaps print this out and save for Christmas or Chanukah entertaining, a great way to start the season:

    Asbach Uralt gelatin dessert

    Warm a cup of Asbach Uralt cognac over low heat. Keep below a simmer. Do not boil.

    When working with spirits use a heavy enamel cast iron pot and keep the heavy cover handy. You DO NOT want the pot to catch fire. You are not doing a flambé! BE CAREFUL! If the pot lights, pop the heavy cover on the pot immediately to extinguish. Work in small batches.

    Prepare gelatin according to package instructions. Repeat: Warm cognac to just below a simmer; absolutely do not boil.

    Remove from heat, allow temperature to drop to warm and temper the gelatin, then quickly stir the gelatin into the brandy. Pour into stemmed shot glasses. Only half-fill. Place glasses on a tray and refrigerate to set.

    Prepare glass serving pie or cake plates, using a lace doily to stand the stemmed shot glasses on. Remember, first we eat with our eyes, and this gentle presentation can be rememberable for those who have not had it previously.

    When ready to serve, drizzle a few drops of figgy cognac jus from your Black Mission fig marinating jar onto the gelee, and add a minced bit of macerated marinated black mission fig, and top with a bit of the granita, scraped frozen fruit (recipe above).

    Using a spoon backwards, scrape the frozen fruit, dragging the spoon in deep ridges that look a little like snow for a snow cone, to make granita. Do this just when ready to serve. Top the Asbach Uralt gelee with a few spoons of the granita. Decorate with a little sprig of fresh mint leaf from your garden, or from your balcony herb pot.

    ALTERNATE:
    Back in the mid-70’s I was presented a beautiful gift set of Asbach Uralt Rudesheimer china coffee ‘glasses’ and matching saucers. I treasured them for the next forty years, using them only for very special occasions. The china glasses and saucers were stolen. They are white with a burgundy Rudesheim am Rhein, Germany, area pattern. I would pay handsomely for their return.

    Make Rudesheimer kaffee by starting with a couple of sugar cubes in each kaffee glass, adding very strong black coffee, poured over an ounce of ‘lighted’ Asbach Uralt cognac in each glass. Top with stiff Chantilly Cream, flavoured with strong coffee.

    Here’s an interesting gelee, I prepare using coffee: Prepare very strong coffee like you make expresso, and flavour Chantilly Cream with it. Make a strong coffee gelee with gelatin, as above, and allow to set in the refrigerator. When ready to serve, top with granita, made from frozen coffee cream. Sprinkle a little figgy jar jus over top, and top the cream with a half macerated marinated black mission fig from your Asbach Uralt marinating jar and a sprig of mint. Use a fig leaf instead if you can find one.

    Compliments of: “From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks”