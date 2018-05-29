Kent Wengler and Alexander Bruni have launched a new real estate sales brokerage and consulting firm in Toronto called Brick + Mortar Realty.

The boutique real estate brokerage and consulting firm represents new home and condo developers throughout Ontario. With over 40 years of partner experience in the new home sales category, the company says it offers industry leading innovation in real estate research, consulting and sales.

Wengler formerly worked for research firm PMA and was the driving force behind Housing Data Reports and Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) housing market statistics and information before the firm merged with Realnet Canada, now Altus Group. He was a BILD director from 2014-17.

Bruni also gained experience at PMA Brethour. Most recently he was research director, where he was responsible for a comprehensive market analysis program including research and feasibility studies, competitive analyses, monthly updates, focus groups and demographic studies using GIS mapping.

Bruni, alongside Wengler, also headed sales management teams for a variety of builders and developers, on both high-rise and low-rise projects.

“Having worked with many of the top high-rise and low-rise GTA builders, we believe our

holistic approach will be refreshing to those builders and developers who need an objective viewpoint from the beginning of the development process through feasibility studies and other analyses that drive land purchase decisions,” Wengler says.