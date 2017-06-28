Flarian offers USB business cards

Flarian, a Toronto start-up company, is making personalized business cards with built-in USB drives.

“Imagine yourself being interested in buying a house,” says a blog on the company’s website. “You approach many Realtors and they are all very eager to help you out. They provide multi-page booklets with details of existing listings that meet your criteria. But one Realtor presents a USB business card with their branding and all relevant listing details including multimedia such as video, 3D views, layouts and slide shows preloaded on the drive.”

The Webkey is the lowest storage capacity available and is capable of storing one web address. When the Webkey Flarian Card is connected to a computer, the web address is automatically launched.

USB cards with more storage enable sales reps to “provide the address of their website, a YouTube video, a web form, a shared cloud storage folder (e.g. Dropbox or Google drive) or a presentation.”

Many real estate agents choose to distribute such promotional USB drives at first when they meet a prospective home buyer while others choose to distribute them at an open house, the company says.