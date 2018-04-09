By Joane Leroux
I would like to respond to Jorge Branca’s letter to the editor, FINTRAC: The nemesis of our forest? by highlighting how Canadian businesses, FINTRAC and police and national security agencies all have a role to play in creating a hostile environment for those who seek to abuse our financial system or threaten the safety of Canadians.
The Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act establishes obligations for real estate and other businesses, including to identify clients, keep records and report certain types of financial transactions. These obligations are essential in detecting illicit activity and deterring criminals from operating within the legitimate economy. For example, eliminating the anonymity of the client serves as an important measure of deterrence. And, keeping records ensures that police will have access to the information and evidence they may require as part of their criminal investigations.
In its Assessment of Inherent Risks of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in Canada, the federal government found that the real estate sector is highly vulnerable to money laundering and terrorist financing, given “its size and scope and (the fact that it) generates a large number of high-value financial transactions on an ongoing basis.” This is consistent with the assessment of the Financial Action Task Force, an internationally recognized body that sets global standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.
Based on these assessments and other information, including media reporting and concerns raised in Vancouver, Toronto and elsewhere, FINTRAC has significantly increased its examinations in the real estate sector. Over the past two years alone, the centre conducted 343 real estate examinations nationwide.
We are also working to assist the real estate sector in fulfilling its legal obligations by providing extensive guidance, policy interpretations, responses to inquiries and presentations to provincial and municipal real estate boards. Last year, we published the Operational Brief: Indicators of money laundering in financial transactions related to real estate to help real estate in identifying and reporting suspicious transactions relating to money laundering or terrorist activity financing. We developed this material in consultation with the Canadian Real Estate Association and the Organisme d’autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec.
FINTRAC remains committed to working with the real estate sector to ensure it understands and fulfils its legal obligations. However, when that doesn’t happen, we may impose an administrative monetary penalty. Since 2008, the centre has imposed 95 penalties in all sectors covered under the act. I would like to emphasize that, as we finalize our review of our penalty program, we retain the full authority to levy an administrative monetary penalty should it be warranted.
Canada’s anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing regime is dependent on businesses across the country fulfilling their legal obligations, particularly providing FINTRAC with timely and high-quality reports. These reports are the lifeblood of our analysis and made it possible for us to provide 2,015 disclosures of actionable financial intelligence last year in support of police investigations targeting fentanyl trafficking, fraud against Canadians and other serious crimes in our communities. You can find FINTRAC’s contributions to some of these investigations on our website.
We are committed to working with our police and national security partners and businesses across the country to help protect Canadians and Canada’s legitimate economy, the stability of which is of tremendous benefit to the real estate sector.
All of us – including real estate – have an important role to play.
My View! How many burdens will the Federal government place on small businesses in the form of obligations and regulations. The administration of this act is costly and significantly raises the responsibilities of real estate agents and brokerages which if not done well enough or correctly will result in potentially damaging fines. Lets call it what is is…another tax. The federal government should pay for and carrying out the administration of this or they should not expect it to be done since there is little evidence that there is any value to the security of our financial system. Its only merit is for extracting another pound of flesh from small businesses and giving false importance to those who get paid to juice up and enforce Fintrac. The camel back is breaking at the expense of business and we all are the worse for it. Enough with the self righteous demands of excessive regulation.
I will understand the need for FINTRAC the day the same scrutiny happens for private sales. A smart money launderer will surely go the private sale route vs. dealing with us realtors.
Hi Joane:
What are the results, so far, of the 343 nationwide real estate examinations conducted over the past two years? To be specific: How many money-laundering bad guys did FINTRAC catch?
According to your statistics, FINTRAC has imposed an average of 9.5 administrative monetary penalties per year against people in real estate and other businesses—nationally—over the past ten years. How many A. M. P.’s—per year on average—have been levied against only real estate salespeople during those same ten years?
How much are A. M. P.s worth regarding fear of reprisal vis a vis real estate salespeople?
What is the average A. M. P. amount regarding failure to comply with a paperwork requirement?
How much of FINTRAC’s resources—percentage wise—are devoted to chasing down sloppy Realtors vs money launderers?
My questions are not submitted to put you on the defensive and thus make FINTRAC look bad. I am simply curious about how your organization prioritizes its expenditures, both monetarily and human-resource-wise.
I look forward to your reply.