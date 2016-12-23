Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing helps out at NightShift Street Ministry in Surrey, B.C.

Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing, which specializes in the marketing and sales of new residential communities for developers throughout B.C., participated in Night Shift on the evening of Nov. 30. NightShift Street Ministries, a non-profit organization, is on the front lines of outreach and care for the vulnerable, addicted and homeless people in Surrey. It provides hot soup and sandwiches – as well as love, hope and purpose – to people caught in the cycle of poverty and addiction, says the marketing firm.

Scott Brown, Fifth Avenue’s president, and the entire Fifth Avenue team spent the evening serving hot food and passing out clothing and blankets to those who live on the streets. It was a great team-building experience but, more importantly, allowed Fifth Avenue to give back and support the vulnerable in the local Surrey community, the company says.