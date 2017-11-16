Faisal Susiwala, a broker with Re/Max Twin City in Kitchener, Ont, has pledged to donate $130,000 to Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Cambridge has a population of 130,000 and Susiwala says he will donate $1 on behalf of every resident.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to realize that if everyone stepped up and donated a fraction of their income, together, we can make a huge difference,” says Susiwala. “Cambridge Memorial Hospital is looking for donations as the institution works towards redeveloping and expanding to accommodate our growing community. I’m honoured to be part of that.”

The construction will include a new wing and complete renovation of the existing patient care wing, which will provide the necessary space for the hospital to bring new and expanded clinical services to the community. The hospital foundation has a fundraising goal of $50 million from the community. Almost $41 million has been raised to date.

Susiwala planned to present a cheque at the hospital foundation’s annual Trees of Caring Launch today (Nov. 16).

Susiwala has been in the real estate industry for 29 years. He ranks in the top one per cent of Re/Max salespeople worldwide.