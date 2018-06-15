eXp Realty opens first B.C. brokerage

eXp Realty has opened its first B.C. office and introduced its new director of Canadian brokerage operations, Deborah Stevens.

The company is now represented in three Canadian provinces, 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, with more than 11,000 agents across North America.

Stevens will lead the company’s expansion and brokerage operations across Canada, including compliance and risk management. She has been in the real estate industry for more than 30 years and has experience in many facets, from operating a large real estate team to owning multiple brokerages, the company says. She also has been a regional director as well as an international teacher and business coach.

“British Columbia agents are tech-savvy and entrepreneurial, so we are excited to bring this opportunity to local real estate professionals,” says Stevens. “We have a fantastic team in place to support Canadian agents and we are proud to have Peter Pfann leading British Columbia brokerage operations with his extensive background in the industry.”

eXp Realy is a cloud-based real estate brokerage that provides access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its virtual campus environment, the company says.