Exit Realty Corp. International will be part of Habitat for Humanity Canada’s biggest build project ever. Habitat for Humanity’s 34th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project will take place in every province and territory across Canada with a goal to collectively build 150 homes to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are in Canada until Friday, focusing their efforts in Edmonton and Winnipeg. Exit Realty Agents, brokers and headquarters personnel will be swinging hammers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and Alberta.

“We applaud the Habitat organization for their vision and initiative in building 150 homes across the country to coincide with the milestone 150th birthday of this great country,” says Joyce Paron, president of the Canadian Division of Exit Realty Corp. International. “We are all so thankful and fortunate to call Canada home and to have the opportunity to contribute and participate in this unprecedented project. Our associates support Habitat for Humanity’s important work because we believe that everyone in Canada has the right to a safe, affordable and decent place in which to live.”

A portion of every transaction fee received by Exit Realty Corp. International is pledged to its non-profit organization of choice, and to date $3 million has been pledged to Habitat for Humanity. Exit Realty’s affiliation with the non-profit began in 2004 when the company sponsored its first Habitat for Humanity home build in West Palm Beach, Fla. Since then it has sponsored 18 additional home builds in Canada and the U.S., and has participated in a community revitalization project and the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in the U.S.

In 2016, the Exit & Habitat: Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program was launched. Through this initiative, the company’s involvement with Habitat for Humanity can potentially reach every community where an Exit office exists. Exit Associates anywhere in North America can work in conjunction with their local Habitat for Humanity office to raise funds for a specific project and submit a proposal to Exit Realty Corp. International for those funds to be matched dollar-for-dollar from the company’s pledged pool of funds to Habitat for Humanity International.

To donate or learn more about the 34th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, visit habitat.ca/150ReasonsToBuild.