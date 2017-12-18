Exit Realty Corp. International recently announced the recipients of several top awards for the most recent production year. They were honoured at the company’s annual convention in Grapevine, Texas, by Steve Morris, founder and chairman.

Kristen Trembinski, Rob Trembinski and Jamie Coccimiglio, franchisees of Exit Realty Lake Superior in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., won the Broker Owner of the Year Award for Canada. Philip Duplisea and David Sawler, franchisees of Exit Realty Advantage in Fredericton, received the Largest Grossing Office (Single) in North America Award. Parise Cormier, franchisee of Exit Realty Associates in Moncton, was named the fourth Largest Grossing Office (Single) in North America.

The Top Lister in North America went to Pam Norman, sales rep with Exit Oceans Edge Realty in Bay Roberts, Nfld.

The Messecar Team, headed by Chris Messecar, franchisee of Exit Lifestyle Realty in Midhurst, Ont. was the No. 4 Top Team in North America and The Tessier Team headed by Maggie Tessier, franchisee of Exit Realty Matrix in Embrun and Orleans, Ont. was the recipient of the No. 9 Top Team in North America.

Exit’s Esprit de Corps award, honouring enthusiasm and spirit within Exit’s culture, was awarded to Henrietta Duvall, franchisee of Exit Realty Seaway in Cornwall, Ont.