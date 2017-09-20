Exit Realty Corp. International will donate $300,000 to benefit those hardest hit by tropical storm Harvey.

A portion of every transaction fee received by Exit is pledged to its non-profit organization of choice. A donation of $200,000 from that pledged pool of funds to Habitat for Humanity will be directed to benefit flood victims in the areas hardest hit by the storm. In addition, the company has donated a further $100,000 to the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

“This record-breaking storm has left many families devastated,” says Exit’s founder and chairman Steve Morris. “At times like this our Exit family rallies to help.”