The Exit Realty Group brokerages in Trenton and Belleville, Ont. joined forces recently to collect food items for Gleaner’s Food Bank. Eighteen sales reps, staff members, friends and their families collected several truck and trunk loads of food for the local food bank.

This has become an annual event for the brokerage’s sales reps. “I am really proud that my agents and staff have taken the initiative to take on this challenge each and every year,” says Sharon Shortt, broker of record/owner of Exit Realty Group.